Top teachers named at St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — Kristina Kinlaw and Twanna Thompson have been selected the top employees at St. Pauls Elementary School for November.

Kinlaw, a fourth-grade math teacher, is the school’s certified employee of the month. She has been with the school for eight years.

Kinlaw’s nomination form reads in part, “She enjoys motivating students to become independent learners and critical thinkers, so they can grow to their full potential.”

Thompson was named the classified employee of the month. She is a teacher assistant with 29 years of service at St. Pauls Elementary.

Her nomination form reads in part, “She always has a smile on her face and is very pleasant to work with. She does her best to treat everyone the same. She is a great worker ad the students love her.”

