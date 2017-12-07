9 gifts push Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund to $11,523

ST. PAULS — Nine more gifts have pushed the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund past the $11,500 mark.

The fund has been helping provide Christmas to needy families in St. Pauls for more than 30 years.

The following donations have been received: in honor of Mary and Roger Stewart from Eliza and Fred Williams, $200; James and Anna Steigerwald, $100; anonymous, $100; David and Donna Townsend, $300; Zach Ward, $30; First Baptist Church, $1,000; Ann P. Herndon, $100; anonymous, $300; and Evans Insurance Agency Inc., $500.

The total in the fund is now $11,523.

Last year, $27,500 was raised. It was used to help families with food, clothing, toys, and fuel during the Christmas season.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384.

The fund is named in honor of John Walker, a charter member of the St. Pauls Lions Club who helped establish it, and Joe Loflin, a longtime town administrator for St. Pauls.