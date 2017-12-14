Eight gifts push Loflin-Walker total to $15,855

ST. PAULS — Eight more gifts have pushed the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund total to $15,855.

Also, 192 families been approved to receive vouchers for food, fuel, clothing and toys. from the fund, which has been helping families in St. Pauls for more than 30 years.

The following donations have been received: Ursula E. Bunnell and Gary Aliperti, $100; Walton Farms, $1,500; St. Pauls Elementary School, $250; The Life Center, $200; First Bank, $500; St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, $782.83; anonymous, in memory of John and Wilma Cashwell, $500; and anonymous, in memory of Dewey and Elizabeth, $500.

Last year, $27,500 was raised.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384.

The fund is named in honor of John Walker, a charter member of the St. Pauls Lions Club who helped establish it, and Joe Loflin, a longtime town administrator for St. Pauls.