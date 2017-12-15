Sheriff’s group honors 5 local legislators

LUMBERTON — A 2017 Defender of Public Safety award has been given to all five of Robeson County’s delegates to the North Carolina General Assembly.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Reps. Brenden Jones, Ken Goodman, Charles Graham and Garland Pierce recently were awarded the designation by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Britt and Jones are Republicans, and Goodman, Graham and Pierce are all Democrats.

The award is issued to lawmakers who “dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the state,” according to information from the Sheriffs’ Association.

“As a result, our sheriffs are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties and property of North Carolina’s citizens,” said Sheriff Carson Smith Jr., president of the association.