Loflin-Walker Fund surpasses $23K mark


Staff report

ST. PAULS — Five more gifts have pushed the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund total to $23,405.83.

The following are the most recent donations: Shiloh Baptist Church, $100; St. Pauls High School, $2,700; St. Pauls Vision Center, Drs. Lieberman, $1,000; Lance and Melissa Herndon, $50; and Robeson County General Fund, Commissioner Lance Herndon $2,500.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C., 28384.

The fund is named in honor of John Walker, a charter member of the St. Pauls Lions Club who helped establish it, and Joe Loflin, a longtime town administrator for St. Pauls. There are 192 families that have been approved to receive vouchers for food, fuel, clothing and toys from the fund.

