SeHealth adjusts schedules due to weather

LUMBERTON — Area health clinics have adjusted hours of operation ahead of the threat of wintry weather.

Southeastern Health announced that Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke, The Clinic at Walmart and all SeHealth fitness centers will close today at 5 p.m. because of the potential for inclement weather.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center Surgical Services and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday. Gibson Cancer Center will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. All other Southeastern Health affiliates, clinics and centers will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.