Fifth bank PNC robbery suspect identified

LUMBERTON — A fifth suspect in the Jan. 24 armed robbery of the PNC Bank has been identified by law enforcement.

Demetris Smith is in a jail under a federal warrant somewhere in the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Don Connelly, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman. Details of Smith’s arrest, and an update on the investigation of the PNC robbery case and the search for the remaining robber are expected to be presented Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at the Lumberton Police Department, located at 1305 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton.

Smith brings to four the number of people arrested in connection with the robbery of PNC Bank in downtown Lumberton.

Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, was arrested Sunday at the Cumberland County jail and charged in connection to the robbery, according to Lumberton police. He is in jail in Columbus County.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, remains at large. Robinson is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and having gold teeth.

Four people wearing masks robbed the bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, made his first court appearance Friday at the Robeson County Courthouse. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn also has been arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

