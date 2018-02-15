LUMBERTON — The longest-serving member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County filed Thursday for re-election.

Mike Smith, who was first elected in 1990, is seeking an eighth term representing the school board’s District 6 seat. To date, he is unopposed.

The school board member was one of three people to file Thursday as candidates in this year’s primary. The primary determines the winners for the school board, which is non-partisan. None of the candidates who filed Thursday provided The Robesonian with a statement or biographical information.

Two people filed for the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 seat, currently occupied by Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican from Charlotte.

Clarence W. Goins Jr., of Eastover, filed as a Republican. Jeff Scott, of Charlotte, filed for the District 9 seat as a Libertarian.

Three people now have filed for the U.S. House seat. Dan McCready, of Charlotte, filed Wednesday as a Democrat.

The filing period for the May 8 primary opened on Monday and continues until noon on Feb. 28.

One-Stop Voting begins on April 19 and ends at 1 p.m. May 5.

The General Election is Nov. 6.

Mike Smith http://www.stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mike-Smith_1.jpg Mike Smith