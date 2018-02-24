Two men critical injured in shooting

MAXTON — Two men were severely injured after shooting each other at point-blank range following an argument Friday night, according to WPDE.

The television station reported that Maxton police Lt. Darren Davis said the shooting occurred on South Florence Street. The men’s names and the nature of the argument were not available.

One man was flown to a Charlotte hospital for treatment, and the other was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

