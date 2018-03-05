Jury finds Brown guilty of killing police officer

LUMBERTON — Marques Brown was found guilty today of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police office.

Brown, 33, also was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute.

Brown was on trail in Superior Court for the July 2012 shooting death of Lumberton police Officer Jeremiah Goodson Jr. Goodson, who was off duty and in civilian attire, was shot four times as he stepped from his vehicle to serve a warrant on Brown.

Sentencing was to take place later today.

Marques Brown