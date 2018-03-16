One killed, another injured seriously in shooting on Walnut Street

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old man was shot to death this afternoon in a Lumberton neighborhood, and a second person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police Capt. Terry Parker identified the dead person as Nathaniel Lepine, of the 1400 block of East 11th Street. The injured person, who was not identified, was treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then flown to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment.

Parker said the shooting occurred about 1 p.m. at 21st and Walnut streets.

Parker said police responded to several calls of shots being fired and found a red Honda sitting in the street with Lepine and the injured man inside.

A white vehicle was seen leaving the area. No further descriptions of the vehicle or its occupants were available.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, and the SBI are assisting city police in the investigation.

A man who did not want his name published said he was walking his dog when he heard rapid gunfire coming from the direction of Biggs Park Mall.

“At first I thought that it had to be a AR-15, it had to have been a clip that holds a lot of rounds,” he said. “It was more than 20 shots. It was a lot. When I got there, I realized it was a crime scene. There was a bullet-riddled red car in the middle of the road.

“The car was pretty shot up with bullet holes in the windshield, the car body, and at least one flat tire on the right rear.”

He said another person who witnessed the shooting said both victims were in “bad shape.”

Anyone with information should call 910-671-3845 and ask for police Detectives David Williford or Charles Keenum.

Angelica Chavis McIntyre, an assistant district attorney who lives nearby, put this on Facebook: “A drive-by shooting occurred in front of our house today during lunch. One of our neighbors had to lay on the ground while bullets shot through his home, while other neighbors attempted to assist the victim who was shot. I am thankful for the swift response of the Lumberton Police Department and proud of our wonderful neighbors. It’s very sad and scary that this type of violence occurred during the daytime in the middle of a neighborhood. It’s our prayer that our county can work together to put a stop to the violence.”

http://www.stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Shooting_1-1.jpg

Donnie Douglas Annick Joseph Staff writers

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or ddouglas@robesonian.com. Annick Joseph can be reache by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or ddouglas@robesonian.com. Annick Joseph can be reache by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.