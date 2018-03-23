Teen faces murder charge for slaying in December

LUMBERTON — A 16-year-old Pembroke resident was arrested today in connection to the death in December of Braxton Chavis Jr.

Tony Cornelious Locklear Jr., of Pembroke, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Tony Cornelius Locklear Sr., 43, was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping in Chavis’ death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear Sr. also was wanted in connection to a death in Maine. He was arrested on March 2 in Alabama and extradited to Maine to stand trial.

The Chavis case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.

Chavis was found dead Dec. 4, 2017, in the woods off Alma Road in Maxton. Deputies found the body after the Sheriff’s Office received a call that day from Braxton Dewayne Chavis, who told the 911 dispatcher he believed his father had been kidnapped.

Investigators went to 343 Chav-An Drive, where they uncovered information shortly before midnight that led them to the discovery of Chavis’ body less than one mile from his home. It was there that the investigation began.

