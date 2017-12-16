St. Pauls honors top teachers

ST. PAULS — Lorie Revels and April Lowry have been selected the top employees for the month of December at St. Pauls Elementary School.

Revels is a fifth-grade teacher who has been at the school for five years and with the Public Schools of Robeson County for 17 years. She has a master’s degree in Administration and Curriculum and Instruction.

“Ms. Revels is a great team player to St. Pauls Elementary School. She loves her students and enjoys working with all the staff and students here at St. Pauls Elementary,” her nomination form reads in part.

Lowry is a teacher assistant and bus driver. She has been at the school for four months.

“She loves the students and is a great worker. She treats all the students equally. She wants every child to have the opportunity of getting a great education,” her nomination form reads in part.

