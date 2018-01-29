Teachers honored for attendance

Thomas Benson, assistant superintendent of Human Relations, and Superintendent Shanita Wooten stand with Matthew Hill, of Lumberton High; Stephanie Locklear, of Pembroke Elementary; and Dominique Lofaro, of L. Gilbert Carroll Middle, during a Public Schools of Robeson County Perfect Attendance Incentive Program ceremony. The three teachers were among five to receive a $25 gift card and a certificate. The other two teachers were Sherry Powell, of Orrum Middle, and Edward Henderson, of Red Springs Middle. Recently 262 PSRC educators were recognized for their perfect attendance on the job during the first nine weeks of the school year. The other 257 teachers received a $5 gift card. The five who received a $25 card and a certificate were chosen at random.

