St. Pauls school honors pair

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls Elementary School’s staff and administration have selected their top employees for January.

Elizabeth Scott is a physical education teacher who has been with the school for seven years.

“She loves the children and keeps them motivated. She encourages exercise is a great tool for everyone. The students love her and all the fun activities she does to keep the moving,” Scott’s nomination form reads in part.

Christine McNair is a cafeteria worker with nine years experience at the school.

“She is a hard worker. She enjoys her job and the students,” McNair’s nomination form reads in part.