School board recognizes Students of Excellence

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education recognized the AIG Students of Excellence winners 2018 during its meeting on Tuesday.
The Students of Excellence are:
Lumberton High School:
9th: Matthew Cutbush
10th: Elijah Hammonds
11th: Alexandria Simpson
12th: Elijah Lewis
Early College High School:
9th: Charles Johnson III
10th: Kayla Biggins
11th: Jacob Stewart
12th: Vicky Liu
13th: Nathalie Vargas
Fairmont High School:
9th: Perry Brooks, Jr.
10th: Dylan Jackson
11th: Angel Love
12th: Destiny McMillian
AIG Students of Excellence winners from Lumberton High School.
AIG Students of Excellence winners from Early College.
AIG Students of Excellence winners from Fairmont High School.