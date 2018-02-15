School board recognizes Students of Excellence

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education recognized the AIG Students of Excellence winners 2018 during its meeting on Tuesday.

The Students of Excellence are:

Lumberton High School:

9th: Matthew Cutbush

10th: Elijah Hammonds

11th: Alexandria Simpson

12th: Elijah Lewis

Early College High School:

9th: Charles Johnson III

10th: Kayla Biggins

11th: Jacob Stewart

12th: Vicky Liu

13th: Nathalie Vargas

Fairmont High School:

9th: Perry Brooks, Jr.

10th: Dylan Jackson

11th: Angel Love

12th: Destiny McMillian

AIG Students of Excellence winners from Lumberton High School. http://www.stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SOE-Lumberton_1.jpg AIG Students of Excellence winners from Lumberton High School. AIG Students of Excellence winners from Early College. http://www.stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SOE-Early-College_2.jpg AIG Students of Excellence winners from Early College. AIG Students of Excellence winners from Fairmont High School. http://www.stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SOE-Fairmont_3.jpg AIG Students of Excellence winners from Fairmont High School.